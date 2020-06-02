Vande Bharat Mission: Flight with 183 Indians departs from Bahrain

An Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission on Tuesday departed from Bahrain with 175 passengers and eight infants for Kerala's Kozhikode. "Air India Express IX 1376 departed for Kozhikode with total 175 passengers and eight infants on board. Wishing a safe journey to all of them," Indian embassy in Bahrain tweeted.

The Vande Bharat Mission has evacuated more than 50,000 stranded and distressed Indian citizens so far, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday. India has launched the largest evacuation exercise -- Vande Bharat Mission -- to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The Ministry of External Affairs recently announced the second phase of the mission has been extended to June 13. (ANI)