COVID-19: Dubai to let shopping malls, private sector, operate at full capacity

Dubai has announced that shopping malls and the private sector can operate at full capacity starting Wednesday following weeks of restrictions and curfews. Still, people must adhere to social distancing and wear face masks in public. Some of Dubai's largest malls have already installed thermal scanners at gates to check the temperatures of all entering.

In recent days, Dubai — known for its sprawling malls, shopping, and luxury hotels — has also opened some public beaches, parks, and gyms. Mosques, public pools, amusement parks, nurseries, and schools remain closed. The capital of the United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, began restricting movement in and out of the city for a week starting Tuesday. Abu Dhabi said the move is aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 there.