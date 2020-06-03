Activision delays release of Modern Warfare, Warzone

Activision announced that the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile have been delayed to unspecified dates. The company announced its decision on social media, noting that "now is not the time" for the launches in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

Floyd's death on May 25 ignited protests in Minneapolis and around the United States that have continued for more than a week, with some growing violence. "Right now it's time for those speaking up for equality, justice, and change to be seen and heard. We stand alongside you," Call of Duty News wrote on its official Twitter account.

Activision's decision is similar to that of Sony and EA Sports, who delayed their respective PlayStation 5 and Madden NFL 21 video game announcements. Police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder after pressing his knee on the neck of Floyd, an African American, for more than eight minutes. Chauvin was also charged with second-degree manslaughter.