Left Menu
Development News Edition

Activision delays release of Modern Warfare, Warzone

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 00:02 IST
Activision delays release of Modern Warfare, Warzone
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Activision announced that the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile have been delayed to unspecified dates. The company announced its decision on social media, noting that "now is not the time" for the launches in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

Floyd's death on May 25 ignited protests in Minneapolis and around the United States that have continued for more than a week, with some growing violence. "Right now it's time for those speaking up for equality, justice, and change to be seen and heard. We stand alongside you," Call of Duty News wrote on its official Twitter account.

Activision's decision is similar to that of Sony and EA Sports, who delayed their respective PlayStation 5 and Madden NFL 21 video game announcements. Police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder after pressing his knee on the neck of Floyd, an African American, for more than eight minutes. Chauvin was also charged with second-degree manslaughter.

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

Emissions Trading Scheme ready to cut NZ's greenhouse gas pollution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Center for Democracy and Technology files lawsuit against Trump's executive order on social media

The Washington-based Center for Democracy and Technology filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against U.S. President Donald Trumps executive order on social media, arguing it violates the First Amendment.The consumer advocacy group backed by large Am...

After Facebook staff walkout, Zuckerberg defends no warning label on Trump posts

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Tuesday that he stood by his decision not to challenge inflammatory posts by U.S. President Donald Trump, refusing to give ground a day after staff members staged a rare public protest. A group...

U.S. senator wants defense bill to ban use of military against peaceful protests

A Democratic U.S. senator said on Tuesday he would try to make it illegal for President Donald Trump to use the military against protesters, after days of demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died as a white poli...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes up on signs of economic rebound

Wall Street posted gains on Tuesday as market participants looked past widespread social unrest and pandemic worries to focus instead on easing lockdown restrictions and signs of economic recovery. Tech shares, along with cyclical stocks li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020