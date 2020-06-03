Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil police arrest dozens in illegal Amazon rainforest logging ring

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 05:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 05:11 IST
Brazil police arrest dozens in illegal Amazon rainforest logging ring

Police stormed a dozen sawmills in Brazil's Amazon rainforest in a dawn raid on Tuesday, arresting about 30 people accused of involvement in an illegal logging ring.

A criminal group behind those arrested spans a web of loggers, sawmill workers, furniture makers and drivers as well as public officials taking bribes, state police said in a statement. The sawmills were located near Manaus, the state capital of Amazonas, Brazil's largest rainforest state.

A Reuters photographer witnessed armed police confiscating industrial saws and truckloads of lumber, totaling more than a thousand cubic meters of wood. The criminal ring linked to Tuesday's raids has cut down some 9,000 trees that were each over 100 years old in the span of 10 months, according to police.

Deforestation hit an 11-year high in 2019 and has continued to climb in 2020, rising 55% between January and April as compared to a year ago. About 99% of deforestation in Brazil last year was illegal, according to deforestation mapping initiative Mapbiomas.

Environmental advocates blame the policies of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who took office last year, for emboldening illegal loggers, miners and land speculators to destroy the forest. Bolsonaro has called for the development of the Amazon to lift its people out of poverty and says he is being unfairly demonized.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's quarantine of travellers vital to avoid second coronavirus wave, ministers say

Britains quarantine for travellers arriving from abroad, which will be introduced from June 8, is crucial to avoiding a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Interior Minister Priti Patel and Transport Minister Grant Shapp...

Mexico freezes almost 2,000 accounts linked to powerful cartel

Mexicos Financial Intelligence Unit, a part of the finance ministry tasked with combating and preventing money laundering, said Tuesday it had asked banks to freeze nearly 2,000 accounts allegedly linked to the powerful Jalisco New Generati...

Colombia court to investigate ex-President Uribe's alleged ties to hacking

Colombias Supreme Court said on Tuesday it would investigate former President Alvaro Uribes possible connections to a scandal involving alleged military spying on journalists, politicians and judges. The hacking, which came to light in Janu...

Brazil sets another record for daily coronavirus deaths

Brazil registered another record number of novel coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday evening, as the pandemic in Latin Americas largest country shows no signs of slowing down.The nation registered ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020