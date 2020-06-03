Left Menu
Development News Edition

Knicks' Dolan sends employees email decrying racism

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 08:58 IST
Knicks' Dolan sends employees email decrying racism

One day after stating that the New York Knicks weren't qualified to comment on the death of George Floyd, team owner James Dolan attempted to clarify his position. Dolan sent a second email Tuesday to employees of the Madison Square Garden Company, the Knicks' parent organization, laying out the firm's opposition to racism. Both emails were seen by multiple media outlets.

"Let me be clear: We vehemently condemn and reject racism against anyone, period. It is against every value that we hold dear," Dolan wrote in the Tuesday email. "My point yesterday was about actions, and the importance of living your values. At Madison Square Garden, we have worked hard to build an environment of inclusion and mutual respect and those are the values that we try to live every day. "Racism is born of ignorance and it's up to each of us to understand that the person working beside you is your equal without regard to color, or any of the other qualities that make us diverse. And any injustice to one person is an injustice to everyone."

On Monday, Dolan responded to questions of whether the team would issue a statement regarding Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a white officer kneeled on his neck for eight-plus minutes. The incident has sparked protests nationwide regarding police brutality and racism. Dolan wrote Monday, "We at Madison Square Garden stand by our values of respect and peaceful workplace. We always will.

"As companies in the business of sports and entertainment, however, we are not any more qualified than anyone else to offer our opinion on social matters." The Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs remain the only NBA teams yet to publicly comment on Floyd's death. However, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has come out in support of protesters and against the policies of President Donald Trump, whom he has frequently criticized in the past.

The Knicks also weighed in Tuesday on Instagram, posting a black square followed by #BlackoutTuesday and #NBATogether. The BlackoutTuesday hashtag was prevalent across social media, with users calling for change in the wake of Floyd's death. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Red card replacements allowed in NZ Super Rugby tournament

Players sent off by referees can be replaced and golden-point extra time will be played when professional rugby resumes in New Zealand next week with the Aotearoa Super Rugby competition. New Zealand Rugby on Wednesday confirmed rule change...

Soccer-Ukraine's Karpaty in quarantine following positive COVID-19 tests

Ukraine Premier League side Karpaty have been quarantined for at least two weeks and have had all training sessions cancelled after several players and coaching staff contracted the novel coronavirus, the Lviv club said. Ukraines top flight...

Verhaeren quits as Australia coach following Olympic delay

Jacco Verhaeren is standing down as head coach of Australias swim team, leaving Rohan Taylor to guide the Olympic squad in Tokyo next year. Verhaeren was contracted until after the 2020 Olympics but when the Tokyo Games were postponed by 12...

As Asia's tropical storm season arrives, grounded airplanes at risk of damage

Airlines, airports and insurers across Asia are bracing for the prospect of unusually high damage as the regions tropical storm season begins, as hundreds of aircraft grounded by the coronavirus pandemic cant be moved easily. Major airports...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020