Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kosovo lawmakers vote in new center-right prime minister

PTI | Pristina | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:06 IST
Kosovo lawmakers vote in new center-right prime minister
Image Credit: Freepik

Kosovo's parliament voted in a new prime minister Wednesday to lead a fragile coalition government that will inherit the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and stalled normalization talks with neighboring Serbia. Lawmakers voted 61-24 with one abstention to approve the nomination of Avdullah Hoti, 44, of the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo, or LDK. Members from the left-wing Self-Determination Movement, or Vetevendosje!, party that had been governing Kosovo did not attend the vote.

By securing the lowest possible number of votes in the 120-seat parliament, Hoti replaces Acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti, whom the LDK party overthrew with a no-confidence vote in late March when it was part of Kurti's coalition government. A small number of Vetevendosje! supporters protested outside the parliament building.

Hoti's party came in second behind the Vetevendosje! in an October snap election. To form the new Cabinet approved Wednesday, LDK joined forces with two smaller ethnic Albanian parties, the ethnic Serb minority party and other minority lawmakers. Hoti, an economics professor, said his government aimed to collect 1.2 billion Euros (USD 1.4 billion) from the national budget and international resources to counter the negative impact of the pandemic on Kosovo's economy.

Resuming the internationally facilitated dialogue over ties with Serbia remains a top challenge. The talks stalled in November 2018 after government then running Kosovo set a 100 per cent tariff on Serb imports. Hoti did not say whether he would reverse a "reciprocity" standard Kurti introduced that as of Sunday required Serbian authorities to apply the same documentation standards for their exported goods to Kosovo as they require for Kosovar goods entering their country.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic described Kosovo's new rules as "insane," adding that his country was losing a million euros per day, according to state broadcaster RTS. Hoti said the United States and the European Union both should be involved in the normalization talks and help guarantee the implementation of any deal that comes out of them.

"We believe the dialogue with Serbia to achieve the overall agreement, based on the reciprocal recognition of the two countries, is of vital interest for Kosovo," Hoti said. The United States and the European Union repeatedly have called on Kosovo and Serbia to resume dialogue.

Both EU leaders and the U.S. Embassy in Kosovo's capital of Pristina welcomed the new government. "The EU-facilitated dialogue is the only way to turn Kosovo's European future into a reality for its citizens," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said in a statement.

Kosovo was part of Serbia until an armed uprising in 1998-1999 by the ethnic Albanian majority population triggered a bloody Serb crackdown. A NATO bombing campaign to force Serbia's troops out of Kosovo ended the war. Serbia refuses to recognize Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Would be a 24% increase in expansion of Ameri Ice Shelf boundaries by 2021: NCPOR

The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research NCPOR predicts that there would be a 24 increase in the expansion of Ameri Ice Shelf AIS boundaries by 2021 and another 24 expansion by 2026 from its 2016 positions. The prediction made by NC...

COVID-19: FRBM framework will need to be updated, says former CEA Subramanian

Former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian on Wednesday said the FRBM Act will probably have to be revised by the end of the year as India will witness a sharp decline in GDP growth due to the COVID-19 crisis. Addressing a webinar org...

WHO set to resume hydroxychloroquine trial in battle on COVID-19

The World Health Organization WHO is set to resume its trial of hydroxychloroquine for potential use against the new coronavirus, its head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, after testing was suspended due to health concerns.Tedr...

Foreign telecom gear makers seek more market access for investments

Foreign telecom equipment makers have asked the government to ease the preferential market access rule for their investments to be made under the proposed product-linked incentive scheme, a suggestion opposed by local companies. The Departm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020