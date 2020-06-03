Left Menu
Development News Edition

RNGU rally past CDEC at ESL One Birmingham - China

Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:19 IST
RNGU rally past CDEC at ESL One Birmingham - China
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Royal Never Give Up outlasted CDEC Gaming on Wednesday to advance to the upper-bracket final of ESL One Birmingham Online tournament's China event. CDEC Gaming gained early control by winning the first map in just over 25 minutes before Royal Never Give Up rebounded to take control of the contest.

Royal Never Give Up posted victories in 42 and 37 minutes, respectively, to advance to Thursday's upper-bracket final versus PSG.LSG, who won all three of their Group A contests before sweeping Invictus Gaming on Tuesday. While Royal Never Give Up has won three of their four matches overall, CDEC Gaming tasted defeat for the first time since emerging undefeated in three Group B matches prior to the playoffs.

CDEC will look to rebound on Friday against Invictus Gaming, who won two of three Group B matches prior to Tuesday's setback. ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

The Southeast Asia event (six teams, $40,000 pool) is already complete. The other three divisions will conclude June 7, with Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000) and the Americas (six teams, $40,000) also underway. The $55,000 China event began with two groups of four playing a single round robin of best-of-three matches. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final on June 7.

ESL One Birmingham Online: China final group standings (map W-L in parentheses) Group A

1. PSG.LGD, 3-0 (6-1) 2. Royal Never Give Up, 2-1 (5-2)

3. Team Aster, 1-2 (2-4) 4. Longinus, 0-3 (0-6)

Group B 1. CDEC Gaming, 3-0 (6-1)

2. Invictus Gaming, 2-1 (4-3) 3. EHOME, 1-2 (3-5)

4. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 0-3 (2-6)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Would be a 24% increase in expansion of Ameri Ice Shelf boundaries by 2021: NCPOR

The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research NCPOR predicts that there would be a 24 increase in the expansion of Ameri Ice Shelf AIS boundaries by 2021 and another 24 expansion by 2026 from its 2016 positions. The prediction made by NC...

COVID-19: FRBM framework will need to be updated, says former CEA Subramanian

Former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian on Wednesday said the FRBM Act will probably have to be revised by the end of the year as India will witness a sharp decline in GDP growth due to the COVID-19 crisis. Addressing a webinar org...

WHO set to resume hydroxychloroquine trial in battle on COVID-19

The World Health Organization WHO is set to resume its trial of hydroxychloroquine for potential use against the new coronavirus, its head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, after testing was suspended due to health concerns.Tedr...

Foreign telecom gear makers seek more market access for investments

Foreign telecom equipment makers have asked the government to ease the preferential market access rule for their investments to be made under the proposed product-linked incentive scheme, a suggestion opposed by local companies. The Departm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020