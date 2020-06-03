Left Menu
Development News Edition

Missing Mexican lawmaker's body found following abduction

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:35 IST
Missing Mexican lawmaker's body found following abduction
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The body of a missing Mexican congresswoman from the western state of Colima has been found in a hidden grave more than a month after armed men abducted her, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday. Lopez Obrador expressed his condolences to the family of Anel Bueno, a 38-year-old legislator from his Morena party.

Armed men took Bueno on April 29 while she was promoting health measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in Ixtlahuacan, Colima. During a morning news conference in Campeche, along Mexico's Gulf coast, the president said her body had been found Tuesday and that one suspect was in custody.

The Colima state prosecutor's office had not yet commented on the discovery of her body. "We still don't know the causes, just that there is someone in custody and there is already a statement about who was responsible," Lopez Obrador said.

Local press had quoted the lawmaker's mother as saying that the family waited more than two weeks to speak publicly on recommendation of the Attorney General's Office. Colima has faced a high level of violence due to organized crime in recent years, giving it the highest murder rate in Mexico.

Politicians have been targeted before. In 2017 Ixtlahuacan's mayor, Crispin Gutierrez, was killed. Last July, the mayor of the port of Manzanillo was attacked with gunfire, but escaped unharmed.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak rights body registers 189% increase in cyber harassment complaints during COVID-19 lockdown

A Pakistani rights body on Wednesday said it registered 189 per cent increase in cyber-harassment complaints during the countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Digital Rights Foundation said the complaints were re...

Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists - NYT

The Trump administration has selected five companies as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing senior officials.The five companies are Moderna, the combina...

Trump Administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists - NYT

The Trump administration has selected five companies as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the coronavirus, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing senior officials.The five companies are Moderna, the combination o...

'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown calls on LGBT+ community to out racism

With protests over racial injustice continuing to roil the United States, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown has called on LGBT people to recognize the racism and transphobia in the community, and remember the radical roots of the gay rights movem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020