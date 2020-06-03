Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 more lawmakers die from coronavirus in Pakistan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 23:09 IST
2 more lawmakers die from coronavirus in Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Two Pakistani lawmakers died from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, a day after a provincial minister and a legislator succumbed to COVID-19. Mian Jamshed Kakakhel, 65, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital here after contracting coronavirus 10 days ago.

"Mian Jamshed was on ventilator for the last three days and passed away this morning," an official said. "His son Mian Omar has recovered from coronavirus while other family members have tested negative for it." Kakakhel was elected from the constituency of PK-63 Nowshera in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018. In Punjab province, Pakistan Muslim League-(Nawaz) lawmaker from Gujranwala Shaukat Manzoor Cheema died on Wednesday in Lahore.

Cheema, a member of the Punjab Assembly, had been admitted to the Pakistan Kidney And Liver Institute (PKLI) after contracting the virus. He also suffered from heart ailments. Cheema was under treatment at a hospital in Lahore where he died, his colleague in the assembly Bilal Farooq Tarar tweeted.

"His condition had significantly improved a few days back... he was taken off the vent. (But) deteriorated all of a sudden today," Tarar tweeted. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the demise of Cheema. "He was an important asset of the party and his services were unforgettable," Shehbaz said in a statement.

Several lawmakers in Pakistan were infected with the coronavirus virus and some of them have died. On Tuesday, Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch died in Karachi due to the coronavirus.

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Munir Khan Orakzai also died on Tuesday, days after recovering from the coronavirus. Irfanullah Khan Orakzai, the deceased lawmaker's nephew, said his uncle had tested positive for the coronavirus in April but made a full recovery and last tested negative on May 8.

Eight members of the KP Assembly have been infected with coronavirus, including Madiha Nisar, Kamran Bangash, Dr Amjad Ali, Bahadur Khan, Ziaullah Bangash, Shafiq Afridi and Inayatullah. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was also infected but recovered.

Pakistan reported a record 4,132 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 80,463. The jump in the number of cases comes two day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that people should learn to live with COVID-19 until a vaccine is developed.

Khan addressed the media on Monday after chairing the meeting of National Coordination Committee, the highest body to tackle the pandemic. "Coronavirus will not go away until the vaccine is discovered. We need to learn to live with it and we can live with it if we follow precautions," he said.

He said the one million volunteers of the government's coronavirus force will raise awareness of the need to follow guidelines.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Chargers re-sign DL Square

The Los Angeles Chargers made a move toward continuity Wednesday as defensive lineman Damion Square was re-signed. Terms of the deal were not disclosed for Square, who has appeared in every game for the Chargers in the past three seasons. H...

Obama steps out as US confronts confluence of crises

Former US president Barack Obama is taking on an increasingly public role as the nation confronts a confluence of historic crises that has exposed deep racial and socioeconomic inequalities in America and reshaped the November election. In ...

Shun violence, join mainstream: Assam DGP tells militant groups

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Wednesday called upon all militant outfits active in the state to shun violence and join the mainstream. Addressing a press conference here, he said some small ultra organisations ar...

Dutch to cull mink at farms hit by coronavirus outbreak

The Dutch government on Wednesday ordered mink culled at nine farms where animals have been infected with the coronavirus, fearing they could form a reservoir of disease infecting humans after the countrys current outbreak has passed. Clear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020