Dutch riot police respond to disturbances after anti-racism protest in Rotterdam - ANP news

Dutch riot police respond to disturbances after anti-racism protest in Rotterdam - ANP newsReuters | Rotterdam | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 23:32 IST
Dutch riot police responded to disturbances in downtown Rotterdam on Wednesday evening after a peaceful protest by thousands of anti-racism activists was broken up by authorities, national news agency ANP reported.
Police confronted a small group of protesters roaming through the country's second-largest city, the report said without providing details.
Thousands of demonstrators were told by police to go home because the rally was too crowded and participants could not keep to social distancing rules.
