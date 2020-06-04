US: Tennessee county has highest virus caseload

A small county in the northwest corner of Tennessee is once again leading the US in active coronavirus cases per capita after an outbreak at a state prison. An analysis by The Associated Press on Wednesday shows Lake County, with a population of just over 7,500, has reported 352 new cases over the past seven days. Online records posted by the state showed Lake with 360 active cases on Wednesday morning.

Health Department spokesperson Shelley Walker said in an email that the high case count is attributable to an outbreak at the Northwest Correctional Complex there, although online records for the prison show only 230 inmates as positive for the virus. Walker and a spokesperson for the Correction Department were not able to immediately explain the discrepancy.

Last month, Tennessee's Trousdale County had the highest per-capita coronavirus infection rate in the US, and Bledsoe County had the fifth, according to an Associated Press analysis. In both counties, the high infection rates were attributable to their local prisons.