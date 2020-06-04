Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 4

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 06:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 06:01 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Snap says it will stop promoting Donald Trump's account https://on.ft.com/2XsR5w4 German coalition agrees 130 bln euros stimulus https://on.ft.com/2XuHTr3

UK business secretary tested for coronavirus https://on.ft.com/2XvMIjH Overview

Snap Inc said it would no longer promote U.S. President Donald Trump's account in Snapchat's Discover section, saying his inflammatory comments last week made the account ineligible for the curated section where users explore new content. Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition on Wednesday agreed a stimulus package that would amount to 130 billion euros ($146 billion) to speed up Germany's recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

British business minister Alok Sharma has been tested for COVID-19 after feeling unwell in parliament on Wednesday, just a day after the government required hundreds of legislators to resume voting in person. ($1 = 0.8909 euros)

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

