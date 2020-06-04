Trump hits back at James Mattis, calls him world's 'most overrated General'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hit back at former Secretary of Defence James Mattis after he rebuked the former for his leadership as the president of the United States. Trump also went on to call Mattis world's 'most overrated General'.

"Probably the only thing Barack Obama and I have in common is that we both had the honour of firing Jim Mattis, the world's most overrated General. I asked for his letter of resignation and felt great about," Trump tweeted. "..His primary strength was not military, but rather personal public relations. I gave him a new life, things to do, and battles to win, but he seldom "brought home the bacon". I didn't like his "leadership" style or much else about him, and many others agree. Glad he is gone!" he added.

Trump's remark came after the former US Secretary of Defence on Wednesday criticised Trump saying that he is the "the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people". "Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people--does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us," Mattis was quoted as saying by the CNN.

"We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society," he added. (ANI)