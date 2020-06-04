Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump hits back at James Mattis, calls him world's 'most overrated General'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hit back at former Secretary of Defence James Mattis after he rebuked the former for his leadership as the president of the United States.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2020 07:21 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 07:21 IST
Trump hits back at James Mattis, calls him world's 'most overrated General'
US President Donald Trump and Former US Secretary of Defence James Mattis. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hit back at former Secretary of Defence James Mattis after he rebuked the former for his leadership as the president of the United States. Trump also went on to call Mattis world's 'most overrated General'.

"Probably the only thing Barack Obama and I have in common is that we both had the honour of firing Jim Mattis, the world's most overrated General. I asked for his letter of resignation and felt great about," Trump tweeted. "..His primary strength was not military, but rather personal public relations. I gave him a new life, things to do, and battles to win, but he seldom "brought home the bacon". I didn't like his "leadership" style or much else about him, and many others agree. Glad he is gone!" he added.

Trump's remark came after the former US Secretary of Defence on Wednesday criticised Trump saying that he is the "the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people". "Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people--does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us," Mattis was quoted as saying by the CNN.

"We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus protests spread to Senegal's capital

Protestors in Dakar set tyres on fire and threw stones at security forces on Wednesday night during protests over a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed almost three months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. The unrest in Senegals c...

Govt to legislate to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today.A temporary amendment to the...

China eases flight curbs after U.S. order targeting Chinese carriers

China said on Thursday it will allow more foreign carriers to fly into the mainland, shortly after Washington barred Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the United States citing Beijings restrictions on American airlines.The Civil Avi...

Floyd tested positive for COVID-19 in April

A full autopsy of George Floyd, the handcuffed black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police, was released Wednesday and provides several clinical details, including that Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19. The 20-page...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020