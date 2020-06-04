Left Menu
Development News Edition

Game-maker plans to stifle racist Call of Duty players

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 07:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 07:33 IST
Game-maker plans to stifle racist Call of Duty players

Game developer Infinity Ward announced plans Wednesday to squelch racism from Call of Duty players. In a Twitter post, the company wrote, "There is no place for racist content in our game. This is an effort we began with launch and we need to do a better job. We're issuing thousands of daily bans of racist and hate-oriented names. But we know we have to do more. ...

"We apologize to our players. This is our commitment to you, our fans, thank you." Infinity Ward, a California-based subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, laid out its plan to deal with in the game:

--Adding additional resources to monitor and ID racist content --Adding additional in-game reporting systems to increase the number of bans by hour

--Adding filters and greater restrictions on name changes --Evaluating in-game improvements to make it easier to report offenses

--Increasing permanent bans to root out repeat offenders According to DotEsports.com, the announcement comes a day after one of the leading posts on the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reddit showed a player searching through the CoD database to display numerous names including a racial slur.

On Monday, the company had announced a delay of the start of the Call of Duty seasons amid nationwide and worldwide protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd last week. Then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd's neck for eight-plus minutes, was charged with murder, and three other since-fired officers were charged on Wednesday with abetting Chauvin. The CoD account tweeted, "While we all look forward to playing the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile, now is not the time.

"We are moving the launches of Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 to later dates. "Right now it's time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard.

"We stand alongside you." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus protests spread to Senegal's capital

Protestors in Dakar set tyres on fire and threw stones at security forces on Wednesday night during protests over a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed almost three months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. The unrest in Senegals c...

Govt to legislate to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today.A temporary amendment to the...

China eases flight curbs after U.S. order targeting Chinese carriers

China said on Thursday it will allow more foreign carriers to fly into the mainland, shortly after Washington barred Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the United States citing Beijings restrictions on American airlines.The Civil Avi...

Floyd tested positive for COVID-19 in April

A full autopsy of George Floyd, the handcuffed black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police, was released Wednesday and provides several clinical details, including that Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19. The 20-page...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020