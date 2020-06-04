People News Roundup: UK's Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainability

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

UK's Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainability

Britain's Prince Charles said the recovery from the coronavirus crisis represented a "reset moment" for the world and was an opportunity to prioritise sustainability issues, as he made the opening remarks at a virtual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting. The 71-year-old prince, who himself has recovered after suffering mild symptoms of COVID-19, has championed environmental causes for decades, warning that global warming and climate change were the greatest threats to humanity.