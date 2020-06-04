Entertainment News Roundup: Coty in talks with Kim Kardashian; death of Hana Kimura highlights cyber bullying and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

#BlackOutTuesday sweeps social media as U.S. street protests escalate

The hashtag #BlackOutTuesday became the top trending item on Twitter as hundreds of thousands of businesses and individuals, including TV channels and celebrities, posted black screenshots to signal support for racial justice as street protests over the police killing of George Floyd entered a second week. Many companies paused normal work and directed their efforts to support the work of Black Lives Matter and other social justice groups.

Coty in talks to collaborate with Kim Kardashian for cosmetics line

Coty Inc is in talks with reality TV star Kim Kardashian West over a potential collaboration for a beauty line, the cosmetics maker disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The company already has a majority stake in West's half-sister, Kylie Jenner's makeup and skincare line, which it bought last year for $600 million.

Death of reality TV show star in Japan spotlights cyber bullying

The recent death of Hana Kimura, a bubbly, pink-haired 22-year-old wrestler and reality TV show star, has spotlighted a rise in cyber bullying in Japan and prompted swift official pledges to do more to protect victims. Kimura, a cast member on the popular program "Terrace House" , was found dead at her home on May 23 from an apparent suicide after being deluged with negative comments on her social media feeds.

Social-distancing Greek style: shimmy and sing from your car

Hundreds of Greeks danced and sang from their cars at a drive-in music concert, the first such event since the country banned mass gatherings to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Emerging from sunroofs or sitting on the hood of vehicles parked at designated slots in a soccer stadium in the Athens seaside suburb of Glyfada on Tuesday night, spectators enjoyed a free performance by popular Greek singer Natasa Theodoridou.

AMC warns of going concern as COVID-19 puts strain on theaters

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Wednesday there were "substantial doubts" about its ability to continue operating if the company was forced to keep its theaters closed for a longer period because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Movie theaters worldwide have been shut since mid-March to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and many potential box-offices draws such as "Top Gun: Maverick" , the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" and Walt Disney's "Mulan" have been pushed later into the year.

Frequent testing, less contact recommended to get Hollywood cameras rolling again

Hollywood studios and labor unions on Monday proposed extensive coronavirus testing and other safeguards to allow actors and crew members to resume movie and TV show production in the United States. An entertainment industry task force sent dozens of recommendations to the governors of California and New York, two of the largest U.S. production hubs, and was awaiting a green light to return to sets. Filming around the world was halted in mid-March to help curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Post-lockdown cinema trip in Portugal is blast from the past

For Manuela Figueiredo, going out with her family to see her first movie after weeks of lockdown was a trip down memory lane. For her 24-year-old son Joao, it was a completely new experience. They sat two meters (six feet) apart, in separate cars at a pop-up cinema which launched on Monday in a beach area near Lisbon - the latest sign of a revival of drive-in movies as countries emerge from coronavirus lockdowns.

Warner Music strikes a chord as shares pop on Nasdaq debut

Warner Music Group Corp's stock popped 8% on its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, after the world's third-largest recording label sold shares in its $1.9-billion initial public offering towards the higher end of its target. The deal, the biggest U.S. listing so far in 2020, marks a further sign of recovery for the U.S. IPO market, which was hampered in March by plunging stock prices caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wes Anderson, Pixar movies among Cannes would-be highlights

Director Wes Anderson's latest outing, a debut turn behind the camera for actor Viggo Mortensen and an animated Pixar movie about jazz would have starred at this year's canceled Cannes Film Festival, organizers said on Wednesday. The world's biggest cinema showcase, usually held in May on the French Riviera and which draws celebrities and filmmakers from around the world, was canned following a two-month lockdown in France to combat the coronavirus pandemic.