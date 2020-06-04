Hong Kong outlaws insulting China's national anthem

Hong Kong outlaws insulting China's national anthemPTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:47 IST
Hong Kong's legislature approved a contentious bill on Thursday that makes it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem
The legislation was approved after pro-democracy opposition lawmakers tried to disrupt the vote. They see it as an infringement on freedom of expression and the greater rights that residents of the semi-autonomous city have compared to mainland China
The pro-Beijing majority said the law was necessary for Hong Kong citizens to show appropriate respect for the anthem. Those found guilty of intentionally abusing the “March of the Volunteers” face up to three years in prison and fines of up to 50,000 Hong Kong dollars (USD 6,450).
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- proBeijing
- China
- March of the Volunteers
ALSO READ
Tiananmen vigil organiser calls for candles to be lit across Hong Kong
Spike in some Hong Kong flat sales raises fraud suspicions
Hong Kong shares end flat as investors expect govt measures from key political meetings
Tiananmen June 4 vigil organiser calls for candles to be lit across Hong Kong
China plans national security laws for Hong Kong after last year's unrest- sources