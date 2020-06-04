Left Menu
IS claims Kabul mosque attack that killed prayer leader

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:42 IST
IS claims Kabul mosque attack that killed prayer leader

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Thursday for a bomb attack inside a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul that killed two people, including the prayer leader, and wounded eight others. In a statement on an IS-affiliated website, the group said Tuesday's attack in Kabul targeted a prayer leader who was described as “an apostate and evil propagating loyalty to the apostate Afghan government.” Prayer leader Ayaz Niazi was buried Thursday at the same mosque where the attack took place after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and several other officials paid tribute.

IS attacks have increased, particularly in Kabul, targeting Afghan media, civilians and minority Shiites. On Sunday the group claimed responsibility for a roadside bombing against a bus belonging to a local TV station in Kabul. Two employees were killed and four others wounded.

