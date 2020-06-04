Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN voices concern over COVID-19 impact on global immunisations as children miss out on vaccinations

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 04-06-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 19:01 IST
UN voices concern over COVID-19 impact on global immunisations as children miss out on vaccinations

One in five children across the world has received no vaccines at all as the coronavirus crisis halts immunisation campaigns, the UN chief on Thursday said, voicing concern over the widening gaps in the global vaccine delivery and calling for safe ways to continue delivering vaccinations amid the pandemic. In his message to the GAVI's virtual Global Vaccine Summit, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the COVID-19 pandemic is the "greatest public health crisis of our generation" and a vaccine to treat the disease must be made available to all.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, is a United Nations backed organisation which coordinates vaccinations across the world. "A COVID-19 vaccine must be seen as a global public good -- a people's vaccine, which a growing number of world leaders are calling for," he said, adding that when the vaccine becomes available, it must be ensured that it reaches everyone. The UN chief voiced concern that the coronavirus pandemic has impacted global immunisation campaigns and children are missing out on receiving critical vaccinations. "Twenty million children are missing their full complement of vaccines. And one in five has received no vaccines at all. Now, under the shadow of COVID-19, their plight is even more desperate," he said, adding that immunisation campaigns are being halted and gaps in global vaccine delivery could grow wider.

He urged the international community to commit to find safe ways to continue delivering vaccinations, even as COVID-19 spreads and that networks of vaccine-delivery are used to deliver a range of other primary health services. Underscoring that a COVID-19 vaccine by itself is not enough, Guterres stressed the need for global solidarity to ensure that every person, everywhere, has access to it. The Summit celebrates the lifesaving miracle of a vaccination, the most important public health intervention in history that saves tens of millions of lives every year, he said.

Emphasizing that diseases know no borders, Guterres said a fully-funded GAVI will be critical to ensure nations continue the progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals..

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan says Turkey to increase support for Libya's Serraj

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Turkey will increase its support for Libyas internationally recognized leader Fayez al Serraj and that the conflict there can only be resolved politically under the auspices of the United Nations. I...

Protect coastal village from nature's fury: Kerala HC to state govt

Eds Corrects headline Kochi, June 4 PTI The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to take immediate steps to protect the lives and properties of people living in a coastal village in Ernakulam district, as they face the fur...

Agri sector likely to remain resilient from COVID-19 impact; to grow 2.5% in FY21: Crisil

Mumbai, Jun 4 PTI&#160; Even as coronavirus pandemic has impacted many sectors, the agriculture could be the only bright spot&#160; as real agriculture is likely to witness a 2.5 per cent growth in 2020-21, according to a report. The report...

BRIEF-Canada's coronavirus deaths rise to 7,543 from 7,414 a day earlier - official data

Canadas Public Health Agency says CANADAS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 93,441 FROM 92,748 ON JUNE 3 7,543 DEATHS, UP FROM 7,414 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020