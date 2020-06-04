Left Menu
Development News Edition

McCann family seeks closure as Germany presumes girl is dead

PTI | London | Updated: 04-06-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 19:07 IST
McCann family seeks closure as Germany presumes girl is dead

Madeleine McCann's family is hoping for closure in the case after a key suspect was identified in Germany and as authorities there say they believe the missing British girl is dead. McCann was 3 at the time of her disappearance while she was on vacation with her family in Portugal in 2007.

UK and German authorities haven't named the suspect but said he is 43 and was in and around the Praia da Luz resort area on the Algarve coast at the time Madeleine McCann disappeared on May 3, 2007. Though numerous suspects have come to light in the case previously, family spokesman Clarence Mitchell said that it seems as if there is something different this time. “In more than 13 years of working with the family I can't recall the police being so specific about an individual,'' Mitchell told Sky News. “He is not being named and the police are quite adamant they are not going to do that, certainly not yet, but they want very specific details around his movement in 2007, even down to phone calls he received the night before Madeleine went missing and the fact he changed the registration of his car the day after.'' Hans Christian Wolters, a prosecutor in Braunschweig, Germany, told reporters investigators are operating on the assumption that McCann is dead.

“In connection with the disappearance of the then 3-year-old British girl Madeleine Beth McCann on the May 3, 2007 from an apartment complex in Praia da Luz in Portugal, Braunschweig prosecutors are investigating a 43-year-old German citizen on suspicion of murder,” he told reporters. “You can infer from that we assume the girl is dead.” The long-running case of McCann, who vanished shortly before her fourth birthday, has mesmerized Britain for years. Her parents say Madeleine disappeared after they had left her and her twin siblings asleep in their holiday complex while they had dinner with friends at a nearby restaurant.

More than 600 people had been identified as being potentially significant, but officers were tipped off about the German suspect following a 2017 appeal, 10 years after the girl went missing. Police said the suspect, described as white with short, blond hair and a slim build, was linked to a camper van seen in the Algarve in 2007 and was believed to be in the resort area in the days before and after May 3 that year.

Christian Hoppe of Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office told German public broadcaster ZDF that the suspect, a German citizen, is currently imprisoned in Germany for a sexual crime. He spent numerous years in Portugal and has two previous convictions for “sexual contact with girls.” Hoppe said German police aren't ruling out a sexual motive. They said whoever abducted the girl may have broken into the holiday apartment and then spontaneously committed the kidnapping. The suspect is being investigated on suspicion of murder by prosecutors in the German city of Braunschweig, where he was last registered before moving abroad.

Wolters would not give any other details of the suspect's identity so as not to jeopardize the ongoing investigation..

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan says Turkey to increase support for Libya's Serraj

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Turkey will increase its support for Libyas internationally recognized leader Fayez al Serraj and that the conflict there can only be resolved politically under the auspices of the United Nations. I...

Protect coastal village from nature's fury: Kerala HC to state govt

Eds Corrects headline Kochi, June 4 PTI The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to take immediate steps to protect the lives and properties of people living in a coastal village in Ernakulam district, as they face the fur...

Agri sector likely to remain resilient from COVID-19 impact; to grow 2.5% in FY21: Crisil

Mumbai, Jun 4 PTI&#160; Even as coronavirus pandemic has impacted many sectors, the agriculture could be the only bright spot&#160; as real agriculture is likely to witness a 2.5 per cent growth in 2020-21, according to a report. The report...

BRIEF-Canada's coronavirus deaths rise to 7,543 from 7,414 a day earlier - official data

Canadas Public Health Agency says CANADAS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 93,441 FROM 92,748 ON JUNE 3 7,543 DEATHS, UP FROM 7,414 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020