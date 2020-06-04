Left Menu
Police: NYPD officer ambushed, man who stabbed him shot

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 04-06-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@NYPDnews)

A New York City police officer on an anti-looting patrol was ambushed Wednesday in Brooklyn by a man who walked up behind him and stabbed him in the neck, police said, setting off a struggle in which the assailant was shot and two other officers suffered gunshot injuries to their hands. The bloodshed happened just before midnight in the hours after an 8 p.m. curfew that was intended to quell days of unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

All three injured officers were expected to recover. The man who attacked them was shot multiple times and was hospitalized in critical condition, said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. "What we know at this point and time is that it appears to be a completely, cowardly, despicable, unprovoked attack on a defenseless police officer, and thank God we aren't planning a funeral right now," Shea said.

He noted that it was one of several attacks on police officers in recent days, including one in which a driver plowed into a police sergeant who was trying to stop looting in the Bronx and a lieutenant who was struck in the helmet by a brick during a brawl with protesters in Manhattan. New York City has been roiled by days of protests over police brutality, and the spot in Brooklyn where Wednesday night's attack took place is just a block away from where demonstrators and police engaged days ago in an hours-long standoff, during which a police car was burned and protesters beaten with batons.

There were peaceful marches and protests throughout the day Wednesday, but police moved in to break them up when the city's curfew took effect at 8 p.m. Mayor Bill de Blasio, who appeared with Shea outside the hospital where the officers were being treated, called it a "very tough night" and lauded the officers for their bravery.

Some details of how the attack unfolded were still unclear, but Shea said the man casually approached two officers stationed in the area to prevent pilfering around 11:45 p.m. and stabbed one of them.

