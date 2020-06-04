Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-origin British minister Alok Sharma met PM, Sunak before his coronavirus test

PTI | London | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:52 IST
India-origin British minister Alok Sharma met PM, Sunak before his coronavirus test
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's Business Secretary Alok Sharma had met UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street just before he was tested for coronavirus after feeling unwell at the despatch box in the House of Commons on Wednesday. The 52-year-old Indian-origin minister, seen feeling uneasy and sweating during a debate on the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill in parliament, is self-isolating at home while he waits for the test results. If it comes back positive, Johnson and Indian-origin finance minister Sunak would also have to self-isolate for 14 days under the UK government guidance.

"He did attend a meeting in Number 10... That was a discussion on the economy and in terms of who was present, it was the Prime Minister, the Chancellor and the Business Secretary," a Downing Street spokesperson said, adding that the two-metre distance rule had been met as all meetings at the UK PM's office are "socially distanced". "He does not yet have his test results. Should the Secretary of State [Sharma] receive a positive test then he will work with the test and trace service to share information about his recent interactions," the spokesperson said.

Under the test and trace system, the government advice is for all "close contacts" who would have been in an infected person's vicinity for more than 15 minutes must get tested and go into self-isolation at home. Senior government figures have tried to downplay the issue, saying the Reading West Conservative Party MP, who was born in Agra, may have a severe case of hay fever or a seasonal allergic reaction. However, if the test result comes back positive for the novel coronavirus, Sharma will join Johnson and UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock as yet another senior member of the UK government to be struck by Covid-19.

"Alok Sharma began feeling unwell when in the Chamber delivering the second reading of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill," a spokesperson for the minister said. "In line with guidance he has been tested for coronavirus and is returning home to self isolate," the spokesperson said.

Shadow business secretary, Labour's Ed Miliband, was seen passing the minister a glass of water as he looked visibly unwell. The minister was among hundreds of MPs seen queuing for hours on Tuesday to cast their votes under new social distance rules as parliament returned to a physical setting after a hybrid version, which involved remote attendance by MPs via screens set up in the chamber. Sharma's illness will renew concerns expressed by several MPs over the return of physical voting after digital voting was discontinued. While only a limited number of MPs are allowed to sit within the Commons chamber at any given point, Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg had stipulated the return of all parliamentarians to the Palace of Westminster in central London. He has faced backlash from all sides of the House over the decision to abandon digital voting options, including from MPs with health conditions who are unable to participate in proceedings.

Lisa Nandy, Labour's Indian-origin shadow foreign secretary, was among those who expressed concern following Sharma's illness. "The government stopped MPs from working from home and asked us to return to a building where social distancing is impossible. MPs are travelling home to every part of the country tonight. Reckless doesn't even begin to describe it." Many of the MPs had posted images on social media of the long snaking queue across the Parliament complex on Tuesday as they lined up to cast their vote while trying to maintain the requisite two-metre distance to prevent the transmission of the deadly virus.

A House of Commons spokesperson said: "The House's priority is to ensure that those on the estate are safe while business is facilitated. "We have closely followed guidance from PHE [Public Health England] on action to take following a suspected case of Covid-19 on site, including additional cleaning. Our risk assessment outlines the measures we have already put in place to reduce the risk of transmission in parliament."

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

SAD-BJP to seek independent probe into liquor, seed 'scams'

The Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP on Thursday decided to seek an independent investigation into the alleged liquor and seed scams in Punjab. At a meeting of their coordination committee, both parties decided to submit a memorandum in t...

Reconsider decision to use hotels for hospitalisation COVID patients: CII to Delhi govt

Industry chamber CII has urged the Delhi government to reconsider its decision to use select hotels for the purpose of hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients.&#160; In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, CII National Committee ...

UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca aims at 2 bln doses with new COVID vaccine deals

Britains AstraZeneca will be able to deliver 2 billion doses of its potential coronavirus vaccine this year and next, double the previous numbers, thanks to deals with the Serum Institute of India and two Bill Gates-backed global health org...

White defendant in shooting death of Georgia black man used racial slur-investigator

One of the white men charged in the Georgia killing of Ahmaud Arbery used a racial slur after shooting the unarmed black man, an investigator for the prosecution said in court on Thursday, an explosive new allegation in one of the cases roi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020