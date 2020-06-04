US State Department condemns desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

US State Department spokesperson on Thursday condemned the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi's statue situated outside Embassy of India's office in Washington, calling it a "disrespectful act". "We condemn this disrespectful act and are working with the relevant authorities and the Embassy of India to rectify the situation," State Department spokesperson told ANI.

An unknown person graffitied Gandhi's statue with profanities. The statue was later covered up and an investigation was launched by the local Park Police in charge of the protection of monuments in the area. Sources told ANI that United States Park Police have launched an investigation into the matter. US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster has apologised for the vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue.

"So sorry to see the desecration of the Gandhi statue in Washington. Please accept our sincere apologies. Appalled as well by the horrific death of George Floyd and the awful violence and vandalism. We stand against prejudice and discrimination of any type. We will recover and be better," the ambassador said in a tweet. (ANI)