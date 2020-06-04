Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 23:26 IST
New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A new Amazon Prime Video series starting this week called "El Presidente" casts a satirical look at South American football's dirty dealings through the eyes of deceased former Argentine football boss Julio Grondona.

Grondona was larger than life figure who was known as "the Godfather" and ruled Argentine football for more than three decades. He died in 2014 and the eight-part series, scheduled to stream on Amazon's video service from Friday, has Grondona posthumously recounting stories about football's dirty deals.

"I find it super interesting to imagine Don Julio telling the story from the other side," Armando Bo, the series' creator, director and executive producer, told Reuters. "Because he tells it in a relaxed way, having lived it and with nothing to lose." "It's one of these cases where the truth is stranger than fiction so I was kind of forced to make it comedy, satire," said Bo, who won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Birdman" in 2015.

The Argentine-Chilean co-production is based around the real-life rise and fall of Sergio Jadue, who shot to prominence as the president of the Chilean football association in 2011. Chile won the Copa America under his presidency but Jadue became an informant in the corruption scandal surrounding the sport's governing body FIFA and pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy.

He was banned for life by the FIFA ethics committee in 2015. The series is shot in several cities in Latin America, Europe and the United States and stars Karla Souza ( "How to Get Away with Murder" ), Andres Parra ("Pablo Escobar: The Drug Lord"), Paulina Gaitan ("Narcos"), and features Luis Margani as Grondona.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

TULIP launched to provide learning opportunities to fresh graduates in urban

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Republican-led U.S. Senate confirms divisive Trump broadcasting nominee Pack

The U.S. Senate narrowly approved President Donald Trumps nominee to lead government broadcasting on Thursday, confirming conservative filmmaker Michael Pack despite an investigation into whether he misused funds from a nonprofit organizati...

WRAPUP 5-Mourners remember George Floyd at service

Hundreds of mourners in Minneapolis on Thursday remembered George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody set off a wave of nationwide protests that reached the doors of the White House and ignited a debate about race and justice...

White defendant in shooting death of Georgia black man used racial slur, investigator says

One of the white men charged in the Georgia killing of Ahmaud Arbery used a racial slur after shooting the unarmed black man, an investigator for the prosecution said in court on Thursday, an explosive new allegation in one of the cases roi...

British Airways does not attend meeting with Britain's interior minister Priti Patel

British Airways and its parent company IAG did not attend a meeting on Thursday with Britains interior minister Priti Patel, with the meeting meant to discuss the UKs new quarantine plans. Neither IAG nor BA attended the meeting, an IAG spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020