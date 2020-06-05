Left Menu
EG, FURIA win BLAST Spring Showdown - Americas groups

Updated: 05-06-2020 06:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 06:32 IST
Evil Geniuses won each of the final three rounds to earn a 15-15 draw with Triumph on Thursday, enough to clinch first place from Group B of the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown's Americas event. FURIA Esports routed Chaos Esports Club 16-5 to claim first place in Group A, and Cloud9 eked out a playoff berth from Group B with a come-from-behind, 16-14 win over 100 Thieves.

The group winners get a bye directly to one of the two playoff finals on Saturday, while the second- and third-place teams head to the semifinals on Friday. Evil Geniuses (2-0-1, seven points) edged Triumph (1-0-2, five points) in Group B, with Cloud9 (1-2-0, three points) coming in third place. 100 Thieves (0-2-1, one point) was eliminated.

FURIA (2-1-0, six points) nipped MIBR (1-0-2, five points) for the top spot in Group A. Gen.G Esports (1-1-1, four points) captured third place ahead of Chaos (0-2-1, one point). The BLAST Premier Spring Showdown, a 10-team, $325,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled for June 2-7 at a site to be announced, but plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was split into two online competitions: a 10-team, $182,500 European division and an eight-team, $142,500 Americas division.

The Spring Showdown Americas event was divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play. Each group game consisted of a single map, with three points awarded for a win and one for a tie. The winners of the two playoff finals will each earn $35,000 and a berth in the eight-team BLAST Premier Spring Americas finals. The two Saturday losers will meet Sunday, with the winner also earning a spot in the four-team, $250,000 online BLAST Premier Spring Americas Finals, scheduled for June 16-21.

Team Liquid already earned a place in the Spring Americas Finals based on their results in the Jan. 31-Feb. 16 regular season. The champion of the Spring Americas Finals will receive a berth in the eight-team, $1.5 million BLAST Premier Global Final, set for Jan. 18-24, 2021, at a site to be determined. The Global Final will also include the winners of the Fall Finals and the ESL One Rio Major, two teams from the European Spring Finals as well as the top three teams from the BLAST Premier Circuit.

On Thursday, EG and Triumph went back and forth on Dust II before Triumph won six of seven rounds to grab a 15-12 lead. However, EG staved off the three match points to manage a tie. Bulgaria's Tsvetelin "CeRq" Dimitrov led EG with 24 kills and a plus-7 kill-death differential. The United States' Gabe "Spongey" Greiner paced Triumph with 23 kills and a plus-7 kill-death differential.

FURIA dominated Chaos on Inferno, sealing the match by winning the final seven rounds. FURIA got 18 kills apiece from Brazilians Henrique "HEN1" Teles (plus-9 kill-death differential) and Vinicius "VINI" Figueiredo (plus-5). Chaos got 15 kills from Canadian Jonathan "Jonji" Carey.

100 Thieves led 12-4 before Cloud9 dominated the remainder of the match for a two-point win on Nuke. The United States' Josh "oSee" Ohm had 26 kills and a plus-9 kill-death differential for Cloud9. Australia's Justin "jks" Savage notched 34 kills and a plus-15 kill-death differential for 100 Thieves. Playoff schedule:

Friday Semifinal No. 1 -- Triumph vs. Gen.G Esports

Semifinal No. 2 -- MIBR vs. Cloud9 Saturday

Final No. 1 -- FURIA Esports vs. Triumph-Gen.G Esports winner Final No. 2 -- Evil Geniuses vs. MIBR-Cloud9 winner

Sunday Third-place match -- Saturday losers

BLAST Premier Spring Showdown - Americas final group standings, with win-loss-tie record, standings points and game points differential Group A

1. FURIA Esports, 2-1-0, 6 points, plus-16 2. MIBR, 1-0-2, 5 points, plus-3

3. Gen.G Esports, 1-1-1, 4 points, even 4. Chaos Esports Club, 0-2-1, 1 point, minus-19

Group B 1. Evil Geniuses, 2-0-1, 7 points, plus-6

2. Triumph, 1-0-2, 5 points, plus-3 3. Cloud9, 1-2-0, 3 points, minus-3

4. 100 Thieves, 0-2-1, 1 point, minus-6 --Field Level Media

