Australia PM tells locals to avoid Black Lives Matter protests due to COVID-19 threat

Australia PM tells locals to avoid Black Lives Matter protests due to COVID-19 threatReuters | Sydney | Updated: 05-06-2020 07:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 07:02 IST
Australians should not attend planned protests against the death of black American George Floyd in U.S. police custody due to the risk of spreading coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday. Protests against police brutality and in support of Indigenous Australia's are planned this weekend across the country's largest cities, and organisers expect thousands to attend.
But Morrison said people should reconsider their planned action due to the threat of spreading coronavirus.
