Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dozens in Hong Kong stage pro-democracy protest in shopping mall

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 05-06-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 12:12 IST
Dozens in Hong Kong stage pro-democracy protest in shopping mall
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Dozens of Hong Kong protesters marched through a shopping mall on Friday, chanting pro-democracy slogans a day after thousands defied a police ban to hold a vigil for the anniversary of China's Tiananmen crackdown in 1989. Protesters of all ages joined the march in the heart of the city's financial district, which ended peacefully after an hour.

Some held banners that read "Hong Kong independence" and "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times," as well as the former British colonial flag, while others chanted "Glory to Hong Kong" , the unofficial anthem of the protests. Thursday's anniversary of Chinese troops opening fire on student-led protests in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square was particularly sensitive this year as the central government drafts national security laws for the Asian financial hub.

It was the first time in 31 years that scuffles briefly disrupted what is usually a solemn day in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, which traditionally organizes the world's biggest memorial for the crackdown. Officers would not have intervened if protesters had not blocked roads in the working-class district of Mong Kok, police said on Twitter on Thursday. They had rejected the application for the vigil over concerns about the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks pvt hospitals if they are ready to charge Covid-19 patients at Ayushman Bharat rate

The Supreme Court Friday asked private hospitals whether they are ready to provide treatment to COVID-19 infected patients at the charges prescribed under the governments Ayushman Bharat SchemeThe Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya ...

Investors shed safe-haven German Bunds as ECB fortifies the euro zone

Safe-haven German government bonds sold off for a second day on Friday, with yields reaching their highest levels in months, after the European Central Banks support for the euro helped boost sentiment towards the euro zone.Southern Europea...

World Environment Day: Ayushmann Khurrana urges people to use water judiciously

As World Environment Day is being observed today, actor Ayushmann Khurrana is urging people to be judicious in water consumption at a time when water scarcity is plaguing people globally. This comes as a part of support to his Dum Laga Ke ...

2 school teachers killed in bomb blast in Pakistan

Two school teachers have been killed in a roadside bomb blast in Pakistans restive northwestern province bordering Afghanistan, an official said on Friday. The two teachers were going on a bike when the bomb exploded near a stream in Damado...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020