Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black Lives Matter rallies Papuan activists in Indonesia

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:22 IST
Black Lives Matter rallies Papuan activists in Indonesia

Thousands of miles from the protests that have swept the United States, Black Lives Matter has become a rallying cry for pro-Papuan activists in Indonesia, provoking questions about accusations of deep-seated racism.

Indonesian social media users have adopted the hashtag #PapuanLivesMatter alongside #BlackLivesMatter and prominent writers and artists have promoted it, a sign that the issue resonates beyond Papuans in an archipelago of 270 million. Accusations of discrimination have endured for decades in the resource rich and remote provinces of Papua and West Papua, whose indigenous people are of dark-skinned Melanesian origin in contrast with most in the world's fourth most populous nation.

"I think the BLM movement is useful in that it forces Indonesians to reflect on how Papuans have been treated by the police," Ligia Judith Giay, a Papuan postgraduate student at Australia's Murdoch University, told Reuters. Parallels have been drawn between the death of African-American man George Floyd in Minnesota that unleashed the mass protests and the treatment of a Papuan man, Obby Kogoya, who was pinned down during his arrest in 2016 before he was jailed.

A website, "We need to talk about Papua", has been set up, while an Instagram post about the site attracted more than 12,000 likes. Representatives of the Indonesian president’s office and the foreign ministry did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment about the online movement or accusations of racism against Papuans.

In recent days, Black Lives Matter has also been a rallying cry for black people complaining of discrimination in Australia, Brazil and elsewhere. Papua and West Papua came under Indonesian control after a United Nations sanctioned vote in 1969 that Papuan activists say was held under duress. A low-level insurgency has persisted for decades.

Anger boiled over last year in protests that killed dozens after Papuan students in Java were allegedly taunted with racist slurs, such as "monkeys". Despite the online momentum, Indonesian political analyst Yohanes Sulaiman said local attitudes were unlikely to be swayed.

"There's not much awareness from regular Indonesians that there's racism towards Papuans," he said. "Most Indonesians consider Papua a problem of separatism. That’s how the government has framed the issue for decades." But in the same way that Floyd's death has catalysed a discussion of history and race in America, Black Lives Matter had inspired young people to ask questions, said Indonesian human rights activist Veronica Koman.

"There has been a huge rise in awareness among Indonesians outside our usual activist circle that I did not even see during the West Papua uprising last year," she said. (Additional reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Clarence Fernandez)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Town where Maddie McCann went missing hopes parents find closure

Foreign residents in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz on Friday spoke of their hopes that the parents of British girl Madeleine McCann, who went missing there 13 years ago, can find closure at last.German authorities say she is now ass...

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw wins EY World Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Award

Biocon Ltd said on Friday that its Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has been named the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 WEOY at a virtual award ceremony held on late Thursday. She has been honoured with the world title from a...

Ireland extends wage subsidies, to taper off temporary jobless payments

Ireland will extend into August its temporary wage subsidy for firms badly hit by fallout from COVID-19, as well as jobless benefit schemes for workers who lost their jobs because of related disruption, the government announced on Friday. T...

Twitter disables Trump video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

Twitter Inc has disabled U.S. President Donald Trumps campaign tribute video to George Floyd on its platform, citing a copyright complaint. The clip, which is a collation of photos and videos of protest marches and instances of violence in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020