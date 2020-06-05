Paris police ban protest due to virus concerns

Police have banned a planned protest against police violence in Paris on Saturday because of health measures restricting gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. A protest decrying systemic racism and calling for justice for Floyd and other victims of police brutality was planned to take place outside the US Embassy.

But on Friday, Police Prefect Didier Lallement said such protests “are not authorised” because virus safety measures “prohibit any gathering, in the public space, of more than 10 people.” He issued an order banning the Floyd demonstration and another protest planned for the same day. Lallement said “in addition to the disturbances to public order that these rallies can generate ... the health risks they could cause remain significant.” France has had over 29,000 people die in the pandemic.