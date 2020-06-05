Coronavirus: Bentley to cut 1,000 jobs, warns of further downsizing

Luxury British carmaker Bentley is to cut up to 1,000 jobs and has warned of more to come as it tries to limit the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The company, which is part of Germany's Volkswagen Group, said it is looking to make the initial job cuts under a voluntary scheme but that future job cuts may be on a compulsory basis.

It said that with “deepest regret,” it has informed its 4,200 workers of a programme to significantly reduce the size of the organization. Bentley said the pandemic has derailed its growth plans and that “an urgent reduction in the workforce was unfortunately required.” Union Unite said the announcement was “another heavy blow” for the automotive industry.

On Thursday, Aston Martin said it was cutting up to 500 jobs while car dealership Lookers plans to shed another 1,500 jobs..