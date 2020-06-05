Left Menu
India-China military commanders to hold talks on June 6 to resolve border issue

Military commanders of India and China will hold talks in Moldo on Saturday morning to address the ongoing tussle in Eastern Ladakh between the two countries over the heavy military build-up by the People's Liberation Army along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) there.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:13 IST
India and China flags. Image Credit: ANI

Military commanders of India and China will hold talks in Moldo on Saturday morning to address the ongoing tussle in Eastern Ladakh between the two countries over the heavy military build-up by the People's Liberation Army along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) there. "During the talks to be held at Moldo in Chinese territory opposite Chushul in Ladakh, 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh will hold discussions with MajGen Liu Lin, who is the commander of the South Xinjiang Military Region of the Chinese People's Liberation Army," said the Indian Army sources.

The two sides have held close to a dozen rounds of talks since the first week of May when the Chinese sent over 5,000 troops to the LAC. In the last few days, there has not been any major movement of the People's Liberation Army troops at the multiple sites where it has stationed itself along the LAC opposite Indian forces.

India and China have been locked in a dispute over the heavy military build-up by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) where they have brought in more than 5,000 troops along with the Eastern Ladakh sector. The Chinese Army's intent to carry out deeper incursions was checked by the Indian security forces by quick deployment. The Chinese have also brought in heavy vehicles with artillery guns and infantry combat vehicles in their rear positions close to the Indian territory. (ANI)

