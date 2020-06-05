Left Menu
Seven people found dead inside burning house in Alabama

PTI | Valhermoso | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 19:30 IST
Deputies responding to a call about a shooting in Alabama early Friday found seven people dead inside a home that had been set afire, news outlets reported. Morgan County deputies were able to put out the fire before firefighters got to the scene, and that's when they found seven adults dead in the house, according to WHNT-TV.

"It is a horrific scene and to be able to process it will take some time," Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office told WAAY. Investigators believe the victims, three women, and four men, were shot, WAFF-TV reported. The deaths will be investigated as homicides, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

"We don't have a motive at this time," said Swafford. "We don't have a determined suspect at this time. Investigators are following leads to piece together exactly what happened and who was involved. We can say we don't believe there is an active threat to anybody in the area." Neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots, WAAY reported. Investigators said a dog at the house was also found dead, the station reported.

