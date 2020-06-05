Left Menu
Development News Edition

LVMH backs down on renegotiating Tiffany deal, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:18 IST
LVMH backs down on renegotiating Tiffany deal, sources say
Representative Image Image Credit:

French luxury goods giant is not asking to renegotiate its $16.2-billion acquisition of U.S. jewelry chain Tiffany & Co after deliberating whether to do so, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault had been in talks with his advisers this week to identify ways to pressure Tiffany to lower the agreed price of $135 per share in cash, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

He considered whether he could argue that the New York-based company is in breach of its obligations under the merger agreement, sources said at the time. LVMH also said on Thursday that its board had discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its deal with Tiffany. LVMH has decided it will not raise the issue of repricing the deal with Tiffany for now, after it considered the legal hurdles involved, the sources said.

The deal has yet to receive some of the necessary regulatory approvals, and it's unclear whether LVMH will revisit the issue before the deal closes, especially if Tiffany's financial condition were to deteriorate. While Tiffany is in compliance with covenants it had agreed to with its creditors, LVMH will be closely monitoring Tiffany's finances in the coming weeks to see if this remains the case, the sources added.

Were Tiffany to be in breach of the covenants, LVMH could use this as grounds under the merger agreement to call for a renegotiation of the terms, the sources said. For its part, Tiffany has been in discussions with its creditors to make sure it remains in compliance with its debt covenants, the sources added. The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.

LVMH and Tiffany did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Tiffany shares soared on the news and were trading up 8% at $123.95 in early morning trading on Friday. This represents an 8% discount to the $135 per deal share price. LVMH shares were trading up 3.4% at 403.3 euros ($456) in Paris.

Tiffany will give LVMH a bigger share of the lucrative U.S. market and expand its offerings in jewelry, the fastest-growing sector in luxury goods. Consultancy Bain expects global sales of high-end clothing, handbags, jewelry and cosmetics to fall by up to 35% this year, as the coronavirus outbreak forced brands to shut shops across the globe and international travel has ground to a halt.

Several acquirers have abandoned or renegotiated deals in the wake of the pandemic. In the retail sector, buyout firm Sycamore Partners walked away last month from a $525 million deal to acquire a majority stake in L Brands Inc's Victoria's Secret.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Ryan donates $500K to Atlanta's black community

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is donating 500,000 toward helping the black community in Atlanta. Ryan, who is preparing for his 13th season with the team, said he can no longer stand on the sidelines as people of color endure social injusti...

"Your Pain Is My Pain": global anti-racism protests rage

Protesters around the world took to the streets again on Friday, despite coronavirus warnings, in a wave of outrage at the death of African American George Floyd in the United States and racism against minorities in their own nations. Floyd...

Protests against police violence sweep across small-town America

Before sundown on Thursday around 150 protesters marched down the main street in Anna, Illinois, past Bobs Tavern, Oasis of Grace Church, Douglas Skating Rink and Caseys General Store holding homemade signs and chanting black lives matter.N...

Noida: Online link to report issues of containment zones, health, sanitisation

Residents of Noida and Greater Noida can now online report grievances related to containment zones, sanitisation and other health issues for their speedy redressal, officials said on Friday. The public health grievance redressal system laun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020