Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests against police violence sweep across small-town America

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:58 IST
Protests against police violence sweep across small-town America
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ArianaGrande)

Before sundown on Thursday around 150 protesters marched down the main street in Anna, Illinois, past Bob's Tavern, Oasis of Grace Church, Douglas Skating Rink and Casey's General Store holding homemade signs and chanting "black lives matter."

Nearly a century ago this southern Illinois town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American residents, according to historians. The rally was held in solidarity with others protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis with a white policeman's knee on his neck. Some residents said they were marching as a way to try to move beyond their own community's past.

Joe Plemon, 73, an elder at the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, said he had prepared several Bible passages - laments - to read at the protest. "We have been challenged within my own denomination, and I know this is going on at other churches as well, to say, 'Let's not just wink at this, let's step up, let's admit the things that we're ashamed of and let's confess the places where we've sinned.'"

Anna was once known as one of the "sundown towns," or thousands of American localities where black people were not welcome, according to sociologist and historian James Loewen, who wrote a book about the phenomenon. While most national attention has been focused on massive demonstrations and violent clashes with police in the United States' biggest cities like New York and Los Angeles, hundreds of spontaneous demonstrations have popped up in little towns and rural areas across the nation in recent days.

A BuzzFeed reporter based in Missoula, Montana, has gathered a growing thread of local news reports and social media posts showing nearly 250 protests in smaller communities - some with just a few hundred residents - in all 50 states. Many of them are being held in conservative towns like Anna, which is 90% white and sits in a county where Republican President Donald Trump won 68% of the votes in the 2016 election.

"We can't put our head in the sand," Plemon said. "It's good for us to step up and say we want to be part of the solution." One of the mostly young organizers was 18-year-old Jenna Gomez from nearby Cobden, Illinois, who said she is used to seeing Confederate flags displayed by area businesses.

Gomez had thought maybe a handful of people would show up to the event when she and some others started a group chat about it. "We wanted to show everyone that we are not the past," she said at the rally over cheers and a call-and-response of "United we stand! United we fall!"

'REMARKABLE' About a half-hour north in Carbondale, Illinois, two other young organizers - sisters Adah, 16, and Maat Mays, 18 - came up with the idea of staging a vigil on Sunday in their small town of 25,000 while watching live Instagram feeds of demonstrations in Minneapolis.

"When the protests started in the larger cities, I thought, 'I am not in a big city but I can still bring awareness and find a way to honor the names of the people who have been killed by the police,'" said Maat Mays. One state over in Indiana, sociology professor Jared Friesen found it "remarkable" that more than a hundred people gathered on Wednesday in the center of Huntington - population 36,000, 96% white and the hometown of Republican former Vice President Dan Quayle.

"This runs contrary to the ideas that people have about small towns," Friesen said, "That we are all hicks and we don't care about what is happening." But some in these communities do not back the wave of public action.

Jeff Barnes, a retired house painter and proud Trump supporter who lives in Anna, said he agreed with the president's threat to use the military against looters. "That won't happen around here, I can assure you," he said, gesturing to a group of about 20 men who were not visibly armed and said they were there to protect businesses.

The flashes of hostility did not faze seasoned activists like 72-year-old Mildred Henderson. "Pretty soon the minority will be the majority, and they would not want to be treated the way they have treated some blacks and some other minorities," she said. "They haven't thought about the script being flipped. But it's about to be."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Havildar from TN killed in Jammu, CM announces Rs 20 lakh aid to kin

A 40-year old havildar hailing from Tamil Nadu was killed in action along the Line of Control in Jammus Akhnoor sector, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Friday hailing the soldiers supreme sacrifice. Condoling the death of the army...

EXPLAINER-U.S. protesters call to 'Defund the Police.' What would that look like?

Nationwide protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, the latest in a long string of high-profile slayings of black men by white officers, have featured a common rallying cry Defund the police.The movement predates the cu...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Silver walks back idea of restrictions for older NBA coachesAfter initially saying that older coaches might not be able to return to the bench this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic...

COVID-19: Anant National University designs mobile testing facility

Ahmedabad-based Anant National University on Friday said it has designed a compact, effective, and contact-free mobile testing facility for swab collection and X-ray testing for coronavirus infection. Fitted on a cargo three-wheeler, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020