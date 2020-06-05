Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mudslide in Arctic Norway sweeps houses into the sea

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:07 IST
Mudslide in Arctic Norway sweeps houses into the sea
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A powerful mudslide in Arctic Norway swept eight houses and the piece of land on which they stood into the sea, where they sank into swirling waters, footage posted on social media showed. Nobody was hurt when the houses, near the town of Alta in northern Norway, were uprooted in the 650-metre (710 yards) long mudslide on Wednesday.

"It appears no humans were in the area when it happened," local police officer Torfinn Halvari told Norwegian news agency NTB. A one-year-old elkhound called Raija was rescued from the mudslide by a military rescue helicopter and reunited with its owners, footage showed.

"The dog was swept into the sea but managed to swim ashore and survived," said Halvari.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook says it found no foreign interference campaigns targeting U.S. protests

Facebook Inc said on Friday it had not seen evidence of coordinated foreign interference targeting the U.S. protests spurred by the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.We have been actively looking and we havent yet seen fo...

WeWork co-founder McKelvey to leave company by June end

WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey will leave the company at the end of June, a spokesman for the troubled office-sharing start-up said on Friday.McKelveys exit comes as WeWork, majority-owned by SoftBank Group Corp, was hit hard by the COVI...

Havildar from TN killed in Jammu, CM announces Rs 20 lakh aid to kin

A 40-year old havildar hailing from Tamil Nadu was killed in action along the Line of Control in Jammus Akhnoor sector, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Friday hailing the soldiers supreme sacrifice. Condoling the death of the army...

EXPLAINER-U.S. protesters call to 'Defund the Police.' What would that look like?

Nationwide protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, the latest in a long string of high-profile slayings of black men by white officers, have featured a common rallying cry Defund the police.The movement predates the cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020