Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 a very bad gift from China: Donald Trump

Coronavirus is 'a very bad gift' from China, said US President Donald Trump on Friday while questioning the reason for the spread of the virus in the rest of the world but not in other areas of China, besides Wuhan.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:40 IST
COVID-19 a very bad gift from China: Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump during a press conference on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus is 'a very bad gift' from China, said US President Donald Trump on Friday while questioning the reason for the spread of the virus in the rest of the world but not in other areas of China, besides Wuhan. "COVID-19 is a gift from China. Not good, they should have stopped it at the source. A very bad gift. How come Wuhan, where it started, was in very bad trouble, but it did not go to any other parts of China," said Trump during a press conference.

He said: "China has taken tremendous advantage of the United States; we helped rebuild China; we gave them 500 billion dollars a year. How stupid are the people who represented our country with China and many other countries? But that's all changing." On May 30, the Trump administration banned some Chinese students and researchers from entering the United States after accusing them of stealing intellectual property, the White House had said in a statement cited by the Chinese state media. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

As world spins into pandemic, China using opportunity to take over global institutions: Vijay Gokhale

As the United States falters and the world spins into coronavirus crisis, Chinese President Xi Jinping is swiftly carrying out a campaign to take over the international institutions like the World Health Organisation WHO and the United Nati...

African Energy Chamber calls to extend production cuts, compliant with obligations

As OPEC prepares to host the 179th Meeting of the OPEC Conference and 11th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference next week, the African Energy Chamber EnergyChamber.org is calling on African producers to extend productio...

COVID-19: Govt amends insolvency law; suspends initiation of fresh proceedings for six months

Seeking to provide relief for corporates, the government on Friday promulgated an ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC whereby fresh insolvency proceedings will not be initiated for at least six months starting from Mar...

Invoked pledged Dish TV shares due to default by Essel Group firms, clarifies Yes Bank

Yes Bank on Friday clarified that it invoked pledged shares of direct-to-home DTH company Dish TV last month&#160;due to payment defaults by various Essel Group companies. Yes Bank on May 29 announced that it has acquired 24.19 per cent sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020