Left Menu
Development News Edition

15,000 agitators gather for anti-racism rally in Sydney as ban on protest gets lifted

At least 15,000 people gathered in Australia's Sydney as organisers of 'Black Lives Matter' rallies against racism and police brutality have won a last-minute appeal to reverse a ban on holding the event over the pandemic, media reported on Saturday.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 06-06-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 18:53 IST
15,000 agitators gather for anti-racism rally in Sydney as ban on protest gets lifted
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Sydney [Australia], June 6 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 15,000 people gathered in Australia's Sydney as organisers of 'Black Lives Matter' rallies against racism and police brutality have won a last-minute appeal to reverse a ban on holding the event over the pandemic, media reported on Saturday. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court of New South Wales banned protests in Sydney scheduled for Saturday due to the existing COVID-19 restrictions, including the need to maintain social distance and limits on large public events.

However on Saturday, the New South Wales Court of Appeal gave the green light just 12 minutes before the rally was scheduled to start, meaning those taking part could not be arrested, reported The Washington Post. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, about 15,000 people had gathered in front of Sydney Town Hall for the 'Stop All Black Deaths in Custody' rally even before the ban was reversed.

The outlet also reported that earlier, police used pepper spray in a bid to disperse protesters, including minors, at Central train station and arrested several demonstrators heading for Victoria Park in Sydney. Protestors say that the police actions turned what was meant to be peaceful rallies into violent ones. According to legal observers, up to 100 protesters were pepper-sprayed before police issued a formal move-on order over a loudspeaker, the newspaper added.

Though protests were peaceful and no arrests were made, police in the state of Victoria decided to fine rally organisers in Melbourne, as they breached coronavirus-related restrictions. Peaceful protests in solidarity with George Floyd, an African-American man who died as a result of violence in Minneapolis police custody, kicked off on Saturday in major Australian cities, including Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne, gathering thousands of people. Organisers of the rallies called on the activists to wear face masks, use sanitisers and respect the social distancing rules, as the country is still combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The death of Floyd on May 25 has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality, racism and social injustice, as a video showing a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck after the latter had been arrested was widely circulated online on the next day. Apart from the United States, mass protests have taken place in Greece, Italy, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and other countries. (Sputnik/ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Op Blue Star anniv: Pro-Khalistan slogans at Golden Temple, Akal Takht says will accept separate state if govt offers

The influential Akal Takht on Saturday said that the Sikh community is not averse to the idea of a separate state if there is an offer from the government as some hardliners raised pro-Khalistan slogans in the Golden Temple complex here on ...

Hotels, restaurants, malls can open in Rajasthan from June 8, but with riders

The Rajasthan government has permitted hotels, restaurants, clubs and shopping malls to operate from Monday with certain conditions amid the ongoing lockdown. In continuation of the implementation of Lockdown 5.0, the activities listed abov...

Kerala reports 108 new cases of COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram Kerala, June 6 Hundred-eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kerala, taking the number of active cases in the State to 1,029, said the Health Department on Saturday.According to the Health Department, 762 peop...

ICC should allow more substitutes to replace players that require hospital visits: Atherton

Former England skipper Michael Atherton believes the ICC should consider allowing more substitutions for injuries which require players to visit a hospital for treatment during a match amid the COVID-19 pandemic. International cricket is se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020