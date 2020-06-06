Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests worldwide embrace Black Lives Matter movement

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 22:37 IST
Protests worldwide embrace Black Lives Matter movement
At another location nearby, the authorities said some 350 people were standing in front of police water cannons and that officers were calling on loudspeakers for them to disperse. Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of people took to the streets in European and Asian cities on Saturday, demonstrating in support of U.S. protests against police brutality.

Police in the German city of Hamburg used pepper spray on protesters and were ready to deploy water cannons. Several hundred "hooded and aggressive people" had put officers under pressure in the city centre, police said in a tweet, adding "We have already had to use pepper spray. With all due respect for emotions: attacks on police officers are unacceptable!"

At another location nearby, the authorities said some 350 people were standing in front of police water cannons and that officers were calling on loudspeakers for them to disperse. One officer was injured, the police added.

The rolling, global protests reflect rising anger over police treatment of ethnic minorities, sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a white officer detaining him knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as fellow officers stood by. Europe has seen an unprecedented wave of anti-racism rallies drawing tens of thousands onto the streets.

In London, thousands of protesters ignored wet weather to crowd into Parliament Square, wearing face masks amid the coronavirus threat and waving placards and chanting: "No justice, no peace, no racist police." Interior minister Priti Patel urged people not to protest in view of the pandemic, which has killed more people in Britain than anywhere in the world outside the United States

"I completely understand people's views and their desire for the right to protest but ... we are in a health pandemic across the United Kingdom," Patel told UK broadcasters. "I would say to those who want to protest - please don't." In Paris, the authorities banned demonstrations planned outside the U.S. Embassy and on the lawns near the Eiffel Tower.

However, several hundred protesters, some holding "Black Lives Matters" signs, gathered on Place de la Concorde, close to the Embassy. Police had installed a long barrier across the square to prevent access to the embassy, which is also close to the Elysee presidential palace. In Berlin, demonstrators filled the central Alexanderplatz, while there was also a protest in Warsaw.

PLACARDS AND FLAGS

In Brisbane, one of several Australian cities where rallies were held, police estimated 10,000 people joined a peaceful protest, wearing masks and holding "Black Lives Matter" placards. Many wrapped themselves in indigenous flags, calling for an end to police mistreatment of indigenous Australians.

Banners and slogans have focused not just on George Floyd but on a string of other controversies in specific countries as well as the mistreatment of minorities in general. In Sydney, a last-minute court decision overruled a coronavirus ban as several thousand people marched amid a heavy police presence.

In Tokyo, marchers protested against what they said was police mistreatment of a Kurdish man who says he was stopped while driving and shoved to the ground. Organisers said they were also marching in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. "I want to show that there's racism in Japan now," said 17-year-old high school student Wakaba, who declined to give her family name.

In Seoul, dozens of South Korean activists and foreign residents gathered, some wearing black masks with "can't breathe" in Korean, echoing George Floyd's final words as he lay on the pavement. With coronavirus pandemic restrictions in Bangkok, activists went online, asking for video and photos of people wearing black, raising their fists and holding signs, and explaining why they "stand united behind Black Lives Matter".

Protesters were expected to gather in Washington for a huge demonstration on Saturday as street marches across the United States entered the 12th day.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indigenous chief says Canadian police beat him over expired licence plate

An indigenous chief alleged on Saturday that Canadian police beat him in March after an incident involving an expired licence plate on his truck.Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP, however, say officers used reasonable force after Chief All...

Bengals pledge $250K for community initiatives

The Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday pledged 250,000 toward community initiatives selected by players, coaches and staff members. The announcement comes in the wake of nationwide protests over last months death of George Floyd while in police...

COVID-19: Four metros account for half of all cases; Nationwide tally nears 2.4 lakh

Indias top four metropolitian clusters -- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai -- account for nearly half of the nationwide COVID-19 tally, which saw a a record surge of almost 10,000 on Saturday. These four have a similar share in the death ...

Assam reports 154 new cases of COVID-19; total rises to 2,397

Assam reported 154 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally in the state to 2,397, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of them, 73 cases were reported in the evening while 81 were reported earlier in the day.Among the fre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020