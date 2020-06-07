Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2020 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Whoopi Goldberg teams with Extinction Rebellion for climate change movie

American actress Whoopi Goldberg has leant her voice to an Extinction Rebellion animated film highlighting the precarious state of the planet's natural environment. The three-minute film entitled "Gigantic Change" was released on Friday to coincide with World Enviroment Day. It is set in 2050 and shows a girl asking her grandmother, voiced by Goldberg, to read a "happy" bedtime story. Not a billionaire, but Kylie Jenner is highest-paid celebrity, Forbes says

Kylie Jenner and Kanye West on Thursday topped the annual Forbes list of the highest paid celebrities, but sports stars, including Roger Federer and Lionel Messi, dominated the top 10. Forbes estimated that Jenner earned $590 million in the last 12 months, mostly from the sale of a 51% stake in her Kylie Cosmetics line to Coty in 2019. Japan's Fuji Rock Festival cancelled for first time because of pandemic

Fuji Rock Festival, Japan's biggest annual music event, will be cancelled for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said, disappointing thousands of rock-and-roll fans who flock to the outdoor festivities every year. Since its inception in 1997, headiners at the event have included The Red Hot Chilli Peppers, The Cure and Kendrick Lamar. Last year, the event, held in the summer, attracted 130,000 people over four days. California says film and TV production can resume as early as June 12

Film and TV cameras can start rolling in California as soon as June 12, state officials said on Friday as they approved new guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus on sets. Producers will need approval from local health officials to restart filming, according to a statement from the California Department of Health. 'Selma' snubbed at 2015 Oscars after cast protested police violence, actor Oyelowo says

The civil rights movie "Selma" was made free for rental on Friday, a day after actor David Oyelowo said Oscar voters had deliberately snubbed the film in 2015. Oyelowo, who played Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the movie, said members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences objected when "Selma" cast members protested the death of a black American. Cate Blanchett reveals 'a bit of a chainsaw accident'

Actress Cate Blanchett suffered an accident with a chainsaw during the coronavirus lockdown with her family, she revealed during a podcast. The Oscar-winning star of films like "Blue Jasmine" and "Aviator" gave no details about the mishap but said she was fine. 'Am I going to get shot?' kids ask, as brands try to explain racism and violence to children

For 8 minutes and 46 seconds - the time it took George Floyd, an unarmed black man, to die at the hands of Minneapolis police - cable TV kids channel Nickelodeon's screen went black on Tuesday to sounds of inhaling and exhaling, as white text flashed "I can't breathe." The Pokemon Company pledged $100,000 in support for Black Lives Matter. "Sesame Street" co-hosted a televised town hall meeting with CNN on Saturday morning.

