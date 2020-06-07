Left Menu
Bomb blast in eastern Afghanistan kills 2 Border Guards

Two Afghan border guards were killed after a police car was hit by a roadside bomb in Pakistan-bordering eastern Paktia province, a security source told Sputnik on Saturday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 07-06-2020 02:36 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 02:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 7 (Sputnik/ANI): Two Afghan border guards were killed after a police car was hit by a roadside bomb in Pakistan-bordering eastern Paktia province, a security source told Sputnik on Saturday. The police car was hit in the Maqbalo valley in the Patan district of the province, located not far from the Durand Line, the Afghan-Pakistani border, an area that is known as one of the most dangerous in the country. In late May, 14 Afghan soldiers were killed there during the Taliban attack last week.

The Saturday blast also injured two other border guards, according to the source. At the same time, the local police headquarters and the National Army's 203rd Thunder Corps have refused to comment on the incident. (Sputnik/ANI)

