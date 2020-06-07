Demonstrations in several countries against racism, police brutality in solidarity with protests in US

Protests took place in several European countries against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in the US city of Minneapolis. According to police, around 15,000 participants at Alexanderplatz Square in Berlin alone, but only 1,500 participants had registered for the event, despite the minimal distance order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The death of Floyd on May 25 has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality, racism and social injustice, as a video showing a police officer, kneeling on Floyd's neck after the latter had been arrested was widely circulated online on the next day. According to Xinhua report, in Germany, many of the demonstrators in black clothes carried banners supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Thousands rallied in Paris, capital of France and other French cities to pay tributes to George Floyd. According to Xinhua, people turned out in large numbers at Place de la concorde and the Champ de Mars near the Eiffel Tower, despite ban on gatherings of more than 10 people in Paris, to show their solidarity with widespread demonstrations in the United States. Mass demonstrations in solidarity with US protests against racism and Police brutality took place in several cities in Switzerland as well.

Canadians continued to rally and demonstrate against racism and police brutality on Saturday, a day after thousands attended protests and vigils across the country, reported CBC. (ANI)