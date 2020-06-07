Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lufthansa CEO promises Germans a 'homecoming guarantee'

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-06-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 19:32 IST
Lufthansa CEO promises Germans a 'homecoming guarantee'
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Lufthansa will bring home any Germans it flies abroad on vacation, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said in a newspaper interview, seeking to assuage holidaymakers' concerns that new coronavirus outbreaks could leave them stranded. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday said that Germany would not undertake another repatriation initiative this summer, as it did when the coronavirus pandemic struck earlier this year.

But in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, Spohr sought to address Germans' concerns about booking foreign holidays in case there is a coronavirus outbreak in their country of destination while they are away. "We are aware of this (concern), which is why we are introducing a homecoming guarantee. Whoever wants to return to Germany, we will bring back," he told the newspaper.

"Be it because they are not allowed to enter the country due to an elevated temperature at their destination, or because they have to be quarantined there, or because of a virus outbreak in the host country - in all these cases there will be a guaranteed return flight." Lufthansa has pledged a wide-ranging restructuring, from thousands of job cuts to asset sales, as it seeks to repay a 9 billion euro ($10.2 billion) state bailout and navigate deepening losses in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 0.8862 euros)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Elderly man trampled to death by tusker in Odisha

A 60-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant inside a forest in Odishas Mayurbhanj district on Sunday, officials said. The incident took place when the victim, Chaturbhuja Naik of Kukudajudi village, ventured into a nearby for...

Lebanon deescalates sectarian clashes after tense night

The Lebanese military on Sunday said overnight riots and sectarian tensions in central Beirut and other areas left dozens of people injured, including 25 soldiers, and warned that the clashes had endangered national unity. Riot police fired...

Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre after 83-day hiatus

Petrol and diesel price was on Sunday hiked by 60 paisa per litre, as the state-owned oil firms restarted daily price revisions after a 82-day hiatus. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 71.86 per litre from Rs 71.26 a litre till Saturday...

Four arrested, huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered in Chhattisgarh

Four people supplying cartridges to the Naxalites have been arrested by the Sukma police in Chhattisgarh. While two arrests were made from Sukma, the remaining two were made from Kanker. With these four arrests, police have recovered ammuni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020