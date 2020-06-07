Floyd's body arrives in Houston ahead of funeral

Houston's police chief says the body of George Floyd has arrived in Texas for a final memorial service and funeral. Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted early Sunday that Floyd's family also arrived safely. A six-hour viewing for Floyd is planned for Monday in Houston, followed by funeral services and burial on Tuesday in the suburb of Pearland.

Floyd, who was handcuffed and black, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd begged for air and eventually stopped moving. His death has inspired protests around the world and served as a rallying cry against institutional racism. Previous memorials were held for Floyd in Minneapolis and Raeford, North Carolina, which is near where he was born.