National Guard troops leave US capital in line with Trump order

National Guard troops leave US capital in line with Trump orderPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 23:10 IST
Dozens of National Guard troops from South Carolina were seen checking out of their Washington, D.C., hotel shortly before President Donald Trump tweeted he was giving the order to withdraw guard forces from the nation's capital
The troops sipped coffee from an adjacent Starbucks and smoked cigarettes Sunday morning as they awaited buses to take them to the airport for a flight home
Trump ordered guard troops into D.C. to "dominate" the streets after some protests over the killing of George Floyd turned violent. The city's mayor called on Trump last week to withdraw outside forces amid days of largely peaceful protests.
