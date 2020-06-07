Left Menu
BAKEMON win Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch - Japan event

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 23:26 IST
BAKEMON win Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch - Japan event
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

BAKEMON won the $5,250 first prize with a strong performance Sunday at the Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown's Japan event. BAKEMON captured all three of their contests in the best-of-one, round-robin group stage earlier in the day, then swept MOOOK in the best-of-three playoff match.

In the playoffs, BAKEMON won the first map by default before securing a 13-5 victory on Haven. BAKEMON defeated MOOOK by a 13-0 decision earlier in the day in round-robin play. That setback was the lone one in group play for MOOOK, who earned $2,750 for their second-place finish.

Team YamatoN, who posted a 1-2 mark in group play, claimed $1,250 for finishing in third place. Teams were awarded $750 per round-robin win and $250 per loss in the group stage.

With Valorant, Riot Games' new free-to-play, tactical-shooter title, having launched officially on Tuesday, a $200,000 Twitch Rivals tournament is being held to help publicize the game. In addition to Japan, the event features competition in Europe, North America, Korea, Brazil and Latin America, all of which conclude this weekend.

