Quincy Crew too CR4ZY, win ESL One Birmingham - NA/SA

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 04:21 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 04:21 IST
Quincy Crew exacted one last measure of revenge Sunday, sweeping CR4ZY 3-0 to win the ESL One Birmingham North America and South America event. It was Quincy Crew's second straight sweep of CR4ZY, having topped them 2-0 on Thursday to advance to the grand final. Quincy Crew won six of their seven matches in the tournament, losing to CR4ZY 2-0 in group play.

On Sunday, Quincy Crew won the first map in 38 minutes, took the second in 45 minutes, then closed it out with a 36-minute win in the best-of-five grand final. ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

The six-team, $40,000 Americas event began with the six teams playing a single round robin of best-of-three matches. The top two teams advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams earned spots in the lower bracket. The bottom two teams were eliminated. Fnatic won the $40,000, six-team Southeast Asia event last week. Earlier Sunday, PSG.LGD won the eight-team, $55,000 China event before Team Secret took the title in the 16-team, $200,000 EU/CIS event later in the day.

ESL One Birmingham Online - North America and South America final standings and prize pool: 1. $15,000 -- Quincy Crew

2. $10,000 -- CR4ZY 3. $6,000 -- Evil Geniuses

4. $4,000 -- business associates 5. $3,000 -- beastcoast

6. $2,000 -- Thunder Predator --Field Level Media

