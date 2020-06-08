Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family, friends prepare to pay final tribute to George Floyd

PTI | Houston | Updated: 08-06-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 09:16 IST
Family, friends prepare to pay final tribute to George Floyd

Family and friends of George Floyd have started preparing to pay their final tribute and goodbyes to him at a funeral service here on Tuesday, weeks after the African-American was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, triggering widespread marches and violent protests across the US. The 46-year-old victim, a native of Houston, was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by the white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath.

Floyd's death triggered nationwide violent protests with a section of the protesters resorting to looting and rioting across the country, leaving behind a trail of destruction. His body arrived in Houston late on Saturday for funeral service and burial scheduled for Tuesday.

In a tweet on Sunday, Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed that "George Floyd and his family are safely in Houston”. Floyd will be laid to rest next to his mother on Tuesday, confirmed a media representative for the Floyd family.

Former Vice President Joe Biden confirmed he will meet with Floyd's family in Houston on Monday, according to a campaign aide. Biden is not expected to attend the service because of his Secret Service protection. However, he will still offer in-person condolences and will also record a video message for Floyd's funeral service, the aide said.

There will be two memorial services in Houston this week, a public viewing on Monday and an invitation-only memorial service on Tuesday. The public viewing and private funeral will both be held at the same church, The Fountain of Praise at 13950 Hillcroft Avenue.

The public viewing is scheduled from noon to 6 pm (local time). Those attending the public viewing of Floyd on Monday will be provided with transportation.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said all guests should not arrive at noon. Only 15 people will be allowed in the church at a time and guests will not be able to stay any longer than 10 minutes after viewing. People attending the funeral will be required to maintain social distancing and to wear masks and gloves. Backpacks or large bags will not be allowed. Casual attire is permitted.

Only a quarter of the church's capacity will be used due to social distancing, and about half of those in attendance will be Floyd's family, sources said. It will be a private, ticketed event, with invited guests include Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, Sharpton, Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump and retired boxer Floyd Mayweather, who has committed to covering the funeral expenses among others, according to the Fountain of Praise Church.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NASCAR vows to do better job addressing racial injustice

Bubba Wallace donned a black T-shirt with the words I Cant Breathe and NASCAR paused before Sundays Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway to acknowledge the countrys social unrest. The governing body vowed to to do a better job of addressing r...

Fujifilm says COVID-19 drug research may drag on into July

Fujifilm Holdings Corps research on Avigan as a potential treatment for COVID-19 may drag on until July, the company said on Sunday, a further setback for the Japanese firms effort to prove the drugs effectiveness against the virus.There is...

NBA's Bucks lead fans in protest in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks led thousands of fans on what the team described as a public protest march through downtown Milwaukee in support of social justice. Bucks officials estimated that 7,500 people participated.Before the march, Bucks guard S...

Teenager commits suicide in Rajasthan's Kota after playing video game

A teenaged boy from Kota who was a student of class ninth allegedly committed suicide on Sunday after playing a video game on his mobile phone.A boy studying in class ninth and a resident of Gandhi Colony committed suicide today, Hansraj Me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020