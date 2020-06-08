Jakarta partly reopens from virus lockdown

Indonesia's capital of Jakarta, the city hardest hit by the new coronavirus, has partly reopened after two months of partial lockdown as the world's fourth most populous nation braces to gradually reopen its economy. The city of 11 million people, with a total of 30 million in its greater metropolitan area, has been under large-scale social restrictions since April 10.

Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan announced that all worship facilities will be allowed to reopen with half their capacity and social distancing measures on Friday, followed by offices, restaurants and grocery stores that begin to resume activities with only 50% of their employees and clients on Monday. The measure also applies to public transportation. Schools are closed during this month's transition phase to the so-called “new normal,” while some shopping centres, zoo and beaches will open their doors next week.

But the major transport and industrial hub has now signalled the end of its isolation, with social media showing long lines of travelers queued at train stations, many ignoring social distancing rules. Jakarta, the first large city to enforce a partial lockdown in the country, has recorded more than 8,033 confirmed cases with 529 deaths. Nationwide, there's been 31,186 infections and 1,851 fatalities.