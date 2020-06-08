Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Archer urges victims to speak out against social inequality

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 10:49 IST
Cricket-Archer urges victims to speak out against social inequality

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has urged victims of racial abuse to speak out following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in the United States. Video footage showed a white police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, 46, for nearly nine minutes before he died on May 25, triggering outrage and protests across the world.

"I'm very glad the Black Lives Matter campaign has got as vocal as this," Archer, who was racially abused by a fan during a test against New Zealand in November last year, wrote in his column for the Daily Mail https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-8397107/JOFRA-ARCHER-Black-Lives-Matter-movement-shown-people-equality.html. "As an individual, I've always been one for speaking out, especially if something bothers you. My personal view is that you should never keep things bottled up, because racism is not okay."

Archer has played seven tests and 14 one-day internationals for England and has lauded the team for its diversity. "We all live in the country and if you are English, you have as much right to play as anyone else," the 25-year-old added.

"There was a picture ... of me, Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid hugging in celebration during the 2019 World Cup. It told you everything you need to know about our team."

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists among four killed in J-K's Shopian encounter today

Two of the four terrorists who were killed in the encounter in Shopian on Monday were affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen HM and were active since 2018. Both the terrorists killed in the encounter were classified as category A terrorists. One...

Close ally of Mexican president tests positive for coronavirus

The head of Mexicos Social Security Institute IMSS, Zoe Robledo, a close aide to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said on Sunday he had tested positive for the coronavirus and would continue to work remotely. I want to announce that t...

Rugby-Fans allowed at Super competition after NZ drops COVID curbs

New Zealand Rugby NZR said on Monday fans will be allowed into stadiums to watch the opening weekend of its domestic rugby union competition after the country lifted virtually all coronavirus restrictions.Super Rugby Aotearoa, which involve...

Pete Davidson addresses his future at 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson says he is not planning to leave the late-night sketch comedy show anytime soon. The comedian, who has been part of the SNL cast for almost six years now, said he would like to remain on the legendary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020