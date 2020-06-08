2 Christian brothers convert to Islam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bara

Two Christian brothers have converted to Islam in Bara sub-division of Khyber tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northeast Pakistan on Saturday. Local sources told MENAFN - Tribal News Network that the two brothers -Sattar Yousaf Maseeh and Waris Yousaf Maseeh - hailing from Multan district of Punjab province, work under the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) at a quarantine centre in Dogra area.

After converting to Islam, the brothers have changed their names to Abdul Waris and Abdul Sattar. On being asked about their sudden conversion to Islam, the two brothers said that they did so according to their own free will and no one pressurised them. They said that they were greatly impressed with the conduct of Muslims performing their duty at the quarantine centre in Dogra Hospital and decided to embrace Islam. They said Islam is a complete code of life and they were satisfied over taking the right decision.

Cases of forceful conversions have always existed in Pakistan, however, a significant spike has been registered lately. The fundamentalists who hold great sway in the country have been pushing for such practices and have been encouraging youth into doing so. While Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented several narratives about the condition of minorities in Pakistan, a perennially unsafe and scared minority in Pakistan is a harsh reality.

It is pertinent to mention here that India brought in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the month of December last year to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from three of its neighbouring countries including Pakistan. (ANI)